Lloyd Koepsell
Lloyd Koepsell, age 91, of Canova, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Canova. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Monday, at Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.
Lloyd William Koepsell was born on April 28, 1930 in the Canova Hospital (Canova, SD) to William and Mathilda “Tillie” Koepsell and lived until age 91. His father passed away in 1934. He was raised by Rudolph Koepsell until his death and then by Elvie Moomaw.
Lloyd attended country school through the 9th grade. In 1947, he worked on the Jack Gosmire farm. At 17, Lloyd proudly drove a 6-horse hitch on a 3-bottom plow. In 1948, he farmed with Ralph Salmen. From 1949-50, Lloyd worked to build the Fort Randall Dam in Pickstown, SD.
In October 1951, he was drafted. He completed his basic training in Fort Knox, KY. He went overseas where he served in the Army with the A Company 1st Engineers. He came home in September 1953 where he began farming on the Koepsell farm.
Lloyd married the love of his life, Connie Hanten, on July 10, 1955. Of this union, 6 children were born – Dawn, LaVoy, Roxie, Wanda, Chad, and Heath. In 1961, Lloyd moved the John Block house (located south of Immanuel Lutheran Church) to the home place. Lloyd had the ability to build and fix anything. He took great pride in his farm, had a love of animals, and was fortunate to stay active around the place until his very last days.
Lloyd was a baptized and confirmed member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served as Deacon for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 61.
He is survived by his children, Dawn (Dave) Mason, Sioux City, IA; LaVoy (Buck) Amundson, Colton; Roxie (Dave) Frey, Mt. Vernon; Wanda (John) Laible, Howard; Chad (Kelli), Canova; Heath (Ronda), Canova; 21 grandchildren, Jaime, Shawn (Amie), Carly (Adam Pemberton), Cara, Cally, Sabra, Chelsea, Sierra, Brooke, Stephanie, Dean, Drew, Camren (Becki), Vanessa (Wyatt Walter), Landon (Abby), Ceri (Alex Klopp), Carolyn, Cayla, Morgan (Brady Maher), Madisen, and Kolt; 13 great-grandchildren, Austyn, Canyon, Hadynn, Leon, Emberlee, Collins, Tawny, Blake, Zack, Lettie, Ransom, Whitley, and Grey; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law; and several special friends.
Lloyd was preceded in death by parents, step-parents, his wife (Connie), granddaughter (Shannon Kidd), son-in-law (Dave Neises), sister (Jeanette Peterson), half-brother (Leroy Koepsell), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many friends.
Arrangements are with the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.