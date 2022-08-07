Pauline Bates
Pauline Bates, age 95, of Madison, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services will be 11 AM on Saturday, August 20th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour before starting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Trent, SD. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Alice Pauline Smith was born July 19, 1927, to Ance H. and Hanie (Robinson) Smith in Lewellen, Nebraska. She grew up in central Nebraska and the family moved to Rockford, IL, during World War II.
She met Richard Bates in Rockford and they were married on July 3, 1946. The couple made their home in Rockford where Pauline worked as a homemaker until 1948 when they moved to Sioux Falls, SD.
Pauline and Richard were married for 61 years. During those years she was a full-time mother/homemaker and was totally dedicated to her family. She was an excellent cook and would provide cookies and treats for the children in her neighborhood in her later years. She was active in her church and loved to sing hymns and read/study her Bible.
Following Richard’s death in 2007, she moved from Sioux Falls to Madison to be near her son and his family. She resided in Heritage Senior Living until 2020 when she moved to Bethel Lutheran Home. Pauline was known for her friendly nature and witty sayings at both Heritage and Bethel and was a friend to everyone she met.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Sharon) of Madison; two grandsons, Tyler (Jenn) of Lenexa, KS, and Matthew (Koasta) of Summerville, SC; and two great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Glenn, Joseph, Royce and Monty; and three sisters, Marybelle Copeland, May Wygonik and Phyllis Wosley.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bethel Lutheran Home, 1001 S. Egan Ave, Madison, SD 57042.
