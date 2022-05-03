Richard Allen Popenhagen died from natural causes on April 4, 2022 in Pahrump, NV.
He was born on May 10, 1962 in Madison, SD. He went to grade school in Madison, then attended Junior High and High School in Sioux Falls, SD. Rick settled first in Boulder, CO and later in Parker, CO. He was maintenance manager for elite condo complexes and was well liked by his crew. Tenants heartily appreciated his skills and willingness to respond to all requests.
Rick had a huge heart and was a loving man to his family, friends and co-workers. He enjoyed fixing cars with his friends, riding motorcycles with his brother and relaxing at the lake fishing with his daughters and sons. In his spare time, Rick was a talented artist, mostly using pencil. Rick will be loved and missed forever. Thanks for the good times, laughter and memories.
Rick is survived by his six children: Sara Popenhagen Fischer (Daniel and children: Taylor, Blake); Teil Popenhagen (son: Atticus); Kaylee Popenhagen; Travis Popenhagen, Connor Popenhagen, Dylan Popenhagen. Also, his six sisters: Joan Perry, Janet Haeker, Susan Sheely, Barbara Hansen, Patti Miller and Amy Popenhagen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Baumert Popenhagen; his father Robert Popenhagen; and brother, Russell Popenhagen.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Popenhagen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.