Rex E. Wentzel, 88, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on December 6, 2022. Rex was born on September 26, 1934, in Hartford, Wisconsin, to Robert E. Wentzel and Elnore Leila Wentzel (McLaughlin). He received his Bachelor of Divinity degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1959 and went on to pastor Presbyterian churches in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska. He was married to Carol Irene Lucas for 53 years until her death in 2008. He is survived by his brothers Jay Wentzel of Arizona and Jon Wentzel of Wisconsin, with whom he maintained a close relationship throughout his life; his three children, Rex Bradley Wentzel (Dianne), Rebecca Spadafora, and Kimberly Strom (Jeff); his nine grandchildren, Conrad, Sofia, Derek, Luca, Ugo, Carson, Harrison, Olivia and Sam; his four great-grandchildren, Kailani, Jacque, Everly and Braxton; and niece and nephews Kelly, Greg and Jeff. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, his sister-in-law Kathy and nephews Mark and Dan.