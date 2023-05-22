Leo Wolf

Leo Wolf, 92, of Sioux Falls, died May 18th, 2023, at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his wife and children.

Leo Sylvester Wolf was born on February 1st, 1931, to Martin and Lillian (Strang) Wolf of Ramona, SD. He was the fifth child of 12 children. He was brought up early in life in Ramona and then moved to Winfred.