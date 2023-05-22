Leo Wolf, 92, of Sioux Falls, died May 18th, 2023, at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his wife and children.
Leo Sylvester Wolf was born on February 1st, 1931, to Martin and Lillian (Strang) Wolf of Ramona, SD. He was the fifth child of 12 children. He was brought up early in life in Ramona and then moved to Winfred.
He graduated in 1950 from St. Agatha Catholic High School in Howard. Following his graduation, he joined the Air Force for 4 years including time spent in Guam and was honorably discharged in 1954.
Leo was united in marriage to Delda Wolf on August 31, 1963, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard, SD. To that union, they were blessed with 3 children: Cindy, Bob, and Brad. They made their home in Madison, SD for nearly 50 years and were members of St. Thomas Catholic Church where Leo volunteered his time and talent and was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus and other various church activities and a member of the local Veteran of Foreign Wars.
In 2012, they moved to Sioux Falls, SD to be closer to their children and are currently members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
In July of 2022, he moved to Touchmark Memory Care Unit and received excellent care until his final day.
He was co-owner of Williams and Wolf Construction for many years with his brother-in-law, Maurice Williams, and then worked for the Madison School District until he retired in 1996. After retirement, they spent winters in Mesa, AZ and traveled to visit family.
Faith and family were very important to Leo. He enjoyed keeping busy with daily masses, prayer, walking, golfing, fishing, hunting, and attending grandkids' events.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Friday, May 26th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison, SD. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls with the family present. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 pm.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 59 years, Delda (Kuhle) Wolf. His children, daughter Cindy Miller, Sioux Falls, SD, sons Bob (wife Joanne), O’Fallon, MO and Brad (wife Deb), Deadwood, SD; grandchildren Ashley (Dan) Tharp, Josh (Lexi Swanson) Miller, and Matthew, Michelle, Brian, and Sophia Wolf; 2 brothers, Martin “Lefty” (Darlene) Wolf and Gary (Bonnie) Wolf; 2 sisters-in-law, Donna Wolf, Grace Wolf, Lois Kuhle and Jane Kuhle; 2 brothers-in-law, Daryl Kuhle and Mike (Linda) Kuhle; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Lillian; son-in-law, Todd Miller in 2022; 4 brothers, Ambrose, Bill, Tom, and Ron; 5 sisters, Betty Prill, Barb Goodspeed, Maureen Williams, Mary Poncelet, and Shirleen Berkelo; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Wolf and Becky Wolf; brothers-in-law, Maurice Williams, Ralph Poncelet, Bill Goodspeed, Gary Kuhle, and Ron Kuhle; and niece Brenda (Wolf) Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Canova Memory Garden c/o Tamra Zulk, or St. Thomas Cemetery in Madison, SD.