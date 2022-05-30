Marlene Uthe, age 88, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow at the Franklin Cemetery near Chester. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home with a prayer service beginning at 6:45 PM.
Marlene was born on August 11, 1933, to Walter and Lillian (Grayson) Wessel, in Lake County, South of Madison. She attended schools in Minnesota, Iowa, and Orland Consolidated where she graduated. On March 2, 1951, Marlene married Robert Uthe, and they shared 54 years of marriage before his death in 2006.
Marlene held various jobs during her life including café work for years, as housekeeper at North American Baptist Home, as Elderly Nutrition Supervisor in Madison, before moving to Sioux Falls where she worked for the AARP Senior Employment Program, the SHIINE Program, and the Medicare Assistance Program, before retiring in 2006.
She was a member of many groups and organizations including the Ladies Bowling and Elks Lodge in Madison.
In Sioux Falls, she was a member of the Center for Active Generations, the Red Hat Group, and the Golden Age Club. Marlene enjoyed bowling, camping, dancing and card playing. Above all else, she loved attending her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s activities.
Marlene is survived by two daughters, Ardella (Antonino Gonzalez) Malwitz, and Sheryl Uthe; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Robert.