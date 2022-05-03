Purchase Access

Dean L. Nighbert, 80, died on April 26, 2022, at the Legacy Rehab House in Upland, Calif.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.

