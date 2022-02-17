Joyce Severson

Joyce D. Severson, age 91, of Madison, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in DeSmet. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Joyce was born on July 22, 1930, to Richard and Anna Serfling in DeSmet. She spent her childhood on a farm in rural DeSmet, and while in High School she had many part time jobs in DeSmet. She moved to Madison to attend the Eastern Normal College and then taught in a country school.
She married Harold Severson and together they raised a family and built their home and business. She also worked as nurse aide at Bethel Lutheran Home for many years and also helped with her husband’s business, Harold’s Electric.
In retirement, she loved playing cards with her Grasshopper group and her McDonalds friends. Traveling into her 80’s on the Harley with her son, taking a river cruise and driving a team of horses was thrilling and gave her great stories to share. She was a member and active volunteer of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son Rick (Mary) of Summerfield, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1991, her parents, two brothers LaVern “Jim” and Earl, and one sister Dorothy Hillestad.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
