Kevin Pardy, age 51 of Springfield, Ore., succumbed to his short battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 27.
Kevin was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 13, 1970, the youngest of five children born to Daniel and Karen Pardy. Kevin graduated from Madison High School in 1988 in Madison, South Dakota. In high school Kevin was active in wrestling, tennis, and baseball but he had a special passion for the sport of football. He was an all-conference linebacker and tight end and earned All-State honors his senior year. He attended the University of South Dakota where he played football for the Coyotes. Kevin entered the program as a walk-on tight end and left as a three-year starter and co-captain of the team.
Kevin moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1996. He met the love of his life, Mindi Lou (Adams) in Eugene and they were married in 2007 on the shores of South Lake Tahoe. Together they built a happy life and in 2013 they welcomed their son, Boston T. Pardy. Kevin spent the last 20 years of his professional life in the insurance industry, with the last ten as the Underwriting Department Manager for Special Districts Association of Oregon in Salem.
Kevin loved to crack jokes and was always up for a good time. He liked a good bourbon, a cold beer, and a tasty cigar. He was an avid music enthusiast and was known to howl at the moon from time to time. He loved to compete and very few challenges were not accepted. His hobbies were playing games, exercising, hiking, and mountain biking. Their boxer dogs were family to Kevin, and he loved his daily dog walks.
He is survived by his wife Mindi Lou (Adams) Pardy, his son Boston T. Pardy, his mother Karen Pardy, brothers Daniel Pardy and Nicholas Pardy, sister Ann Pardy and his brother-from-another-mother, Damon Fuger.
He was preceded in death by his sister Jennifer (Pardy) Hegdahl and his father, Daniel Pardy.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Eugene, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to St. Paul Parish School where a fund will be created to support student mental health resources. If you would like to contribute, please mail your donation to St. Paul Parish School, c/o The Pardy Family Fund, Attn: Kelly Hughes, 1201 Satre Street, Eugene, Oregon 97401.