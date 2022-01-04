Chip O’Malley, age 65, of Wentworth, died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, on Sunday, also at the funeral home.
Colin “Chip” Mark O’Malley was born in June, 1956, to parents Leonard and Lucille O’Malley in Saint Peter, Minnesota. He grew up in Le Center, Minnesota, attending school there and graduating with the high school class of 1974. Chip then went on to Vocational School at Mankato State University to study business. After working briefly, he went back to finish his degree at Dakota State University in Madison.
On May 10, 1980, Chip was united in marriage to Molly Bezdichek and the couple made their home in Sioux Falls. They had two children: Joshua and Jennifer and later divorced. Chip found employment with IDS and American Express working as a financial planner. In the late 1980’s he moved to Wentworth, South Dakota, where he eventually served as mayor. Chip retired early after 20 years in finance and soon grew restless, so he started to drive truck for Dawson Construction company. A position he enjoyed until his recent permanent retirement.
Chip was a proud member of the Lake County Pro Pheasants, Ducks Unlimited, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was a true outdoorsman — an experienced, avid hunter and fisherman, Chip spent time in West River (South Dakota), Canada, and went on several hunting trips to South Africa. For years Chip was a pheasant hunting guide at Funkrest Hunting preserve and frequently participated in shooting sporting clays.
Everyone who knew Chip could appreciate his strong personality, love of dogs and pride in being a grandpa. He enjoyed good conversation and was quick to share his vast knowledge with anyone who would take in his wisdom.
Chip is survived by his two children, Josh (and Katie) O’Malley of Eau Claire, WI, Jen (and Rob) Schmidt of Victoria, MN; 4 grandchildren, Logan and Hannah O’Malley, Howie and Evie Schmidt; two brothers, Kent O’Malley of Colorado, Kyle O’Malley of Le Center, MN; two sisters, Lisa (and Mark) Frederick of Le Center, MN, Sheila (and Tom) Oak of Le Center, MN; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lucille O’Malley, and a brother, Kevin O’Malley.
To send flowers to the family of Chip O'Malley, please visit Tribute Store.