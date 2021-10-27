Eileen Bockorny

Eileen R. Bockorny, 96, of Howard, died on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 1, at Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.

She was born on May 11, 1925, to Charles and Alma (Authier) Zieman. She married Bill Bockorny on Dec. 2, 1944. They moved to Howard in 1947.

Survivors include two sons, Gary and Bob (Darla); four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandson; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

