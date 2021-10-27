Eileen Bockorny Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eileen BockornyEileen R. Bockorny, 96, of Howard, died on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 1, at Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.She was born on May 11, 1925, to Charles and Alma (Authier) Zieman. She married Bill Bockorny on Dec. 2, 1944. They moved to Howard in 1947.Survivors include two sons, Gary and Bob (Darla); four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandson; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.www.willoughfh.com To send flowers to the family of Eileen Bockorny, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Nov 1 Funeral Service Monday, November 1, 2021 11:00AM Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options 301 North Main Street Howard, SD 57349 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Most Popular Rosemarie Brashier Bulldogs dump SFC 40-12 Lloyd Koepsell Else Feistner Margaret "Peg" Nieber Karson Lindblad New skid loader LAIC looking forward with fundraising campaign, goals dsu cyber games team Young boy hunting rabbits places Madison Elementary in brief perimeter secure Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists