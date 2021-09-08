Donna Cihak, age 76, of Sioux Falls, and formerly of Huron, passed away on Friday September 3, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls, SD. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Welter Funeral Home in Huron with burial at Mellette Cemetery in Mellette. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Her funeral service will be live-streamed through the Welter Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com
Donna Cihak (Klamm) was born March 25, 1945 in Madison, SD to Albert and Velma (Horsten). She grew up in Madison and graduated Madison High School.
Donna married Raymond Cihak in 1965 and they resided in Arlington, SD until Ray’s death on December 8, 1968. In 1970 Donna moved to Huron, SD where she raised her three children, Nick, Angie and Tony. In recent years Donna enjoyed traveling with her family, her grandchildren and crocheting.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ray; parents Albert and Velma; granddaughter Madison Cihak; niece Terry Mages; and two sisters Shirley Fraizer and Ardis Wilde.
Donna is survived by her sister, Carrie Poncelet (Terry) of Huron, SD; her three children, Nick Cihak (Dan Woodland) of Berkeley, CA; Tony Cihak of Huron, SD; Angie Cihak-Brummond of Sioux Falls, SD; her beloved grandchildren; Tevon Cihak of Huron, SD; Jamay and Cove Brummond of Sioux Falls, SD as well as extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Donna’s memory.