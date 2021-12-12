Gary Morgan, 71, of DeSmet, SD died December 9, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in De Smet.
Graveside service will be 3 PM on Tuesday, December 14th at Pleasantview Cemetery, Carthage. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Gary Eugene Morgan was born June 20, 1950, in Madison, SD, the son of Floyd and Myrna (Muters) Morgan. At the age of one, he moved with his family to Gibson City, IL and lived there for 11 years before moving to Whittier, CA in 1962. After Gary graduated from high school, he remained in California. He worked at Reynolds Buick/GMC as a service writer for over 25 years. In 2009, he retired due to health problems and moved to Carthage to be closer to his brother. As his health continued to decline, Gary needed more care and he became a resident of Good Samaritan Society, DeSmet in 2016.
Gary is survived by his older brother, Robert Morgan of DeSmet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Clayton who died in infancy.
Gary’s family wants to extend a huge thank you to the entire staff at Good Samaritan Society in De Smet for their compassion and extraordinary level of care that was given to Gary.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.