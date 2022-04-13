Bob Christensen

Robert “Bob” T. Christensen of Townsend, Montana, and previously Bozeman, Montana, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus, peacefully at home, on April 9, 2022 at the age of 83.
He was born in Montrose, SD to parents Ted and Selma Christensen. He was preceded in death by both parents and brother Ron Christensen.
He graduated high school in Orland, SD as well as obtaining a two-year degree in automotive repair at Southern State Trade School in Springfield, SD. He worked most of his life in the auto body repair industry including owning and operating Valley Auto Refinishing in Laurin, Montana, and later managing the Auto Body Shop at the Bozeman Ford dealership in Bozeman, Montana.
After retiring and moving to Townsend, Montana in 2007, he continued to enjoy working on vehicles at home and other maintenance until he went to his forever home.
He is survived by wife Lois (Feistner) Christensen of 60 years; sons Jeffrey (Sharon) Christensen and Jerry (Kathleen) Christensen of Belgrade; and daughter Diane (Christensen) Price and husband Rourk of Missoula; grandchildren Brenna (Curtis) Edwards and Nathan (Kendra) Herbal; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Elkhorn Community Church in Townsend, Montana on Saturday May 7th, 2022 at 1 pm. Any memorials will be donated to his favorite charity.
Memorial services in Madison will be held at a later date.
