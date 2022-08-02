Geraldine “Geri” Holland
Geraldine Joan Holland, age 62, passed away peacefully watching Schitts Creek on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Geraldine “Geri” Holland
Geraldine Joan Holland, age 62, passed away peacefully watching Schitts Creek on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
She left behind a heck of a lot of stuff collected from the dink around shops that her children, Nick and Amanda, have no clue what to do with.
If you’re interested in 42 flashlights, 17 bottles of shampoo, and various toothbrushes, wait the appropriate amount of time and contact us.
This is not an ad for a garage sale; it’s an obituary for a great woman, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend born on February 10th 1960, in St. James, MN. She left behind an absolutely nutty family whom she loved dearly.
Geri was generous to a fault. She was the kind of woman that would give you the shirt off her back, but at the same time, loved her four-letter words as much as her grandchildren (Lilly, Guage, Taylor, Atli, Raylynn).
Geri was a master cook in the kitchen. She enjoyed making enough food to feed an army when she was just cooking for two.
Geraldine will be sorely missed and is survived by her sisters, Rose (Mike) Jenkins, Judy Bowers and Janet (John) Guest; her children, Nick (Aren) Holland and Amanda Holland; her children from another mother, Travis (Brandi) Platt, Brandy Platt and Dakotah (Zach) Kinder; 5 grandchildren; and 8 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Severin and Esther Spiczka.
In honor of Geri and her purple passion, the family requests everyone wear something purple for her service.
Funeral service is Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Furness Funeral Home in Clark, SD with a visitation one hour prior and a lunch to follow. Burial will be at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.