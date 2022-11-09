Jack Edward Tryon, 74, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, after a brief battle with cancer.
Per Jack’s request, there will be no memorial service and memorial donations can be given to PAWS Animal Rescue.
Jack was born September 25, 1948, in Spirit Lake, IA, to Gerald “Tubby” and Margaret (Walenta) Tryon. After graduating from Madison High School in 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He serviced in Alaska, San Diego, and Japan before being honorably discharged in 1969.
Jack worked for Northwest Fencing in Chester for 15 years before going to work for AGE Contractors in Fort Pierre in 1986. He worked here until his retirement in 2016.
Since his retirement, Jack started his days at coffee with good friends, where they would solve all of the problems of the world. Jack’s passion was fishing and he spent as much time on the Missouri River as possible. When not fishing, he was working in his yard and growing tomatoes.
Jack is survived by his wife Cindy (Halverson) Tryon; his children, Greg (Carrie Jo) of Sioux Falls, Robby (Stacy) of Harrisburg, Becki of Dekalb, IL, Molly Haines (special friend Chad Hancock) of Council Bluffs, IA; two stepsons, Jeff Cluts II of Sioux Falls and Christopher Cluts (special friend Sheri McCaffrey) of Sioux Falls; his grandchildren, Peyton and Alyssa Tryon, Chase Cluts, Sophia Cluts; his best buddy, Jackson Haines; and his dog, Baby. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Rons and Jim Sprenger of Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Tryon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.