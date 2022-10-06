Mary Lou Jackson
Mary Lou Jackson, 73, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Hospice on September 11, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Mary Lou Jackson
Mary Lou Jackson, 73, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Hospice on September 11, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
A memorial service is planned at Heritage Funeral Home for Saturday, October 15, 2022, at noon with food and fellowship to follow the service.
Mary Lou was born in Madison, SD at the Community Hospital on November 27, 1948, to Arthur and Lydia Olson. She attended Garfield Elementary School, Madison High School graduating in 1967 and then went on to Dakota State College to obtain her degree in music education.
After college graduation she became a dedicated and committed music teacher for over 40 years serving students in Geneva Public Schools, Geneva, NE, Missouri Valley High School, Missouri Valley, IA, Omaha Technical High School, Omaha South High School, Dell Rapids High School, Dell Rapids, SD and VOA, Sioux Falls, SD.
Mary Lou touched countless student lives so deeply and beautifully. Mary Lou was an inspiration to her students, an amazing teacher, she loved to laugh, Mary Lou radiated joy, and had such a positive impact on so many lives. She gave the greatest gift to her students; she instilled in each of them the confidence that they were all talented musicians and even better humans.
After retirement Mary Lou and her significant other, Don Taylor, enjoyed traveling together, going to the casino where she’d try her luck at all the games, she truly loved them all. Mary Lou was a “foodie” and took great delight in cooking and eating delicious foods. She was always up for trying almost anything new or exciting in the kitchen.
In her quiet times she would take great pride in her garden tending to her roses as well as finding time to pick up a good mystery book and read. Over the years Mary Lou had a soft spot and frequently spoiled her beloved four legged friends, dogs Lexi, Zoe and cat Amber.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving partner of 25 years, Don Taylor; Don’s son, Jordan Taylor; nephew, Brant Olson (Chi Chau); Brant’s daughter, Lydia; and great-nephews Brice and Caden Olson.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brothers, Wayne and Lynell; sister, Julianne; nephew, John Olson; and sister-in-law, Monica Olson.
Mary Lou would want us to remember the wise words spoken by Walter Savage Lander.
“Music is God’s gift to man, the only art of Heaven given to Earth. The only art of Earth we take to Heaven.”
In lieu of flowers, kindly direct memorials to Dougherty Hospice.
Janice Ostraat
Janice Ostraat, age 70, of Hiram, GA, passed away on August 7, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 8, at Graceland Cemetery in Madison, SD, with Pastor Shelly Gehring officiating. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Janice Rae Johnson was born on July 18, 1952, in Madison, SD, to Joyce (Webb) and Irvin Johnson.
Survivors include her partner Leonard Kruwel of Sunnyvale, CA; son, Allen Ostraat of Seattle, WA; daughter, Amanda Ostraat of Portland, ME; and five siblings.
The family will gather at the Hillside Restaurant on October 8th 11.30 AM if anyone would like to visit and share memories.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.