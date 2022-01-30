Marvin Voeltz, age 78, of Madison, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Howard.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1st at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Madvig officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Monday at the funeral chapel and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Marvin DeWayne Voeltz was born September 29, 1943 in Vilas, SD, the son of Frank and Mildred (Dorris) Voeltz. He grew up in Howard and attended school there. On December 7, 1968, he was united in marriage to Shirley Dixon. They lived in Madison where they raised their two sons.
Marvin enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching Twins baseball games and spending time with his family. He was employed at Proko for a number of years before moving onto Arctic Cat. He remained with Arctic Cat until his MS forced him to retire.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Danny (Victoria) and Benjamin; two grandchildren, Michalob (Samantha) and Sytah; two sisters, MaryAnn (Phillip) Kester and Lisa (Curt) Brinkman; two brothers, Raymond and Tony (Tonnette); and two special children, Michael and Ashley Roling.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Martha Krueger and Lois Matson; and three brothers, Franklin, Karl and Donald.
