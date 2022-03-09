Marjorie Smith

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Marjorie Smith

Marjorie Smith, 78, died on March 7, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Center in DeSmet.

Smith was born on May 27, 1943, in Arlington to Herbert and Sigrid (Petersen) Smith. She married Arden Smith on Aug. 25, 1962.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Jolene (Ronnie) King, Gaylene (Jeff) Christensen and Jackie (David) Boyd; 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers.

Services begin at 11 a.m. Fri., March 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington. Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison.

To send flowers to the family of Marjorie Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Friday, March 11, 2022
9:30AM-11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
321 S. Main St.
Arlington, South Dakota 57212
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Funeral service
Friday, March 11, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
321 S. Main St.
Arlington, South Dakota 57212
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral service begins.