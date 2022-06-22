Elida DeVaney

Elida DeVaney

Elida DeVaney

Elida Mae DeVaney, 93, of Madison, died on June 21, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.

Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.

Elida Hyland was born on July 9, 1928, near Nunda to Ervin and Matilda (Gauthun) Hyland. She married Francis DeVaney in Luverne, Minn.; he died in 1980..

Survivors include 6 children, Janet Leighton, Jim DeVaney, Mike DeVaney, Kitty Gustaf, Scott DeVaney and Tony DeVaney.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Friday, June 24, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Jun 25
Funeral service
Saturday, June 25, 2022
10:30AM-11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
