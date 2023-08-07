Jack Kieffer

Jack Kieffer, 84, of Madison, died on Aug. 5, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System.

To send flowers to the family of Jack Kieffer, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Aug 9
Visitation
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.