Jack Kieffer Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack KiefferJack Kieffer, 84, of Madison, died on Aug. 5, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System.Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Wed., Aug. 9, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.www.rustand weilandfuneral.com To send flowers to the family of Jack Kieffer, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Aug 9 Visitation Wednesday, August 9, 2023 10:00AM-11:00AM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 415 N. Van Eps Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Aug 9 Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 9, 2023 11:00AM-12:00PM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 415 N. Van Eps Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins. Most Popular First Lake County hemp grower speaks on experiences Gert and Elaine Spirit of Madison Band hosts first performance Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players Letter to the Editor Three area drivers compete at 360 Nationals Brynlee Landis excited to help Hawks continue recent success Court rules in favor of East River Electric First-responders connect with Madison community DSU and Swedish students present on AI research Follow us Facebook Twitter