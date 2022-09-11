Doris Koisti
Doris Koisti, 86, of Lake Norden, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avantara-Lake Norden.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Doris Koisti
Doris Koisti, 86, of Lake Norden, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avantara-Lake Norden.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Norden. Visitation will be from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Geise Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Doris Struckman was born on August 28, 1936 in Watertown, SD, the daughter of Roy and Eva (Baxter) Struckman. Doris received her education in rural school at Oxford District #5 and was a graduate of Hayti High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Gerald Koisti on August 26, 1956, in Watertown. From 1954 until 1956, she was employed at Sperling Shoe Company in Watertown, as a bookkeeper, then went to work for Watertown Sash and Door Company.
While her children were growing up, Doris provided in-home daycare for several years. From 1981 to 1982, she was employed at the Lake Norden Care Center. She then worked for the Hamlin County Bank in Hayti from 10 years. She finished out her career working at the Farmer State Bank in Estelline, retiring in 2001. In retirement, she and Gerald took many trips across the country making new memories.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Norden, the Ladies Circle and the Live and Learn Club. She actively served in the community through the Healthy Aging, 60s-Plus Dining and the Food Pantry programs.
Doris enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, reading, and identifying the many birds that would come to her feeders. She loved spending time with her family and would regularly attend her grandchildren’s activities.
Doris is survived by her three sons, Kerry Koisti and his wife, Lori of Geneseo, IL, Brent Koisti and his wife, Amy of Lake Norden, SD and Tim Koisti and his wife, Alyssa of Lake Poinsett, SD; two daughters, Dawn Johnson and her husband, Mike of Madison, SD, and Shelly Biays and her husband, Paul of Derby, KS; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; four brothers, Daryl Struckman of Lake Norden, SD, Dwight Struckman and his wife, Judy of Watertown, SD, Kenneth Struckman and his wife, Joanne of Hazel, SD, and Maurice Struckman and his wife, Cathy of Grover, SD; one sister, Marilyn Bisson of Watertown, SD; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald; one son, Greg, who died in 1997; brother, Neil; sister-in-law, Martha Struckman; and brother-in-law Carroll Bisson.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.geisefuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.