Nancy McCleery

Nancy Joan (Cherrey) McCleery from Grosse Tete, LA, formerly of Winfred, SD, passed away on December 17, 2022. A memorial will be held at a future date.
Nancy was born on September 2, 1957, to James and Thelma (Lauck) Cherrey in Madison, SD. She graduated from Howard High School in 1975. After high school, she moved to Houston, TX where she married Garnett Thompson, and later moved to Louisiana. They had four children (Christopher, Eric, Ryan, and Kacee).
In July 2005, she married Monte McCleery and they resided in Grosse Tete, LA. She was a legal secretary for 35 years in Baton Rouge.
In her free time, she enjoyed working in her garden, shopping, reading, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She and Monte were members of the Grosse Tete Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in all church activities.
She is survived by her husband Monte of Grosse Tete, LA, her children: Chris (Lisa) Thompson of Madison, SD, Eric (Juanita) Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA, Ryan Thompson of Killeen, TX, and Kacee (Aaron) Hoffman of Watertown, SD, two step-daughters, Tammy (Brian) Harvey of Port Allen, LA, and Cindy (Brian) Kittrell of Mobile, AL; 5 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren, two fur babies Snugs and Snoopy, sister Norma (Rodney) Goth of Madison, SD, and brother Wayne Cherrey of Winfred, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
