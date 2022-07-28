Dorothy Bahr
Dorothy May (Bjornson) Bahr, age 85, of Madison, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, at the church.
Dorothy was born in Arvilla, North Dakota on June 11, 1937, to Ralph and Norma (Collins) at Grand Forks Hospital and Poor Farm and lived near Emerado, North Dakota where they farmed. Dorothy attended Mackinac District 24 School by Enderlin, North Dakota for K through 8 and later attended boarding school in Crofton, MN for high school.
Later her father took a position with Hogenson Construction of Fargo building grain elevators across the Midwest which eventually brought the family to Madison.
Dorothy met Francis Bahr after his little sister who wanted to go to a dance in Dell Rapids stated she would get her brother to take them to the dance. Francis and Dorothy were united in marriage on November 20th, 1956, at the Lutheran Church in Pipestone, MN and lived in Madison where she was a homemaker but later worked as a nursing assistant at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home.
She was one of the first nurses assistants to become certified, something she was very proud of. She felt this was her calling in life! Later in life Dorothy ran the cafe at the Madison Livestock Barn which she truly enjoyed until her eyesight became too poor.
Dorothy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, and was an avid reader. Most of all she enjoyed bringing smiles to other people’s faces by just giving a simple hug that many looked forward to receiving when they saw her. Often, she would give them a simple wooden cross and heart to remind them that God loves them!
She is survived by her husband Francis of almost 66 years; a son Gary (Julie) of Madison; a daughter Lisa Church of Bellevue, Nebraska; grandsons Kris (Anne) of Sioux Falls and John (Amy) of Yankton; three great-grandchildren; sisters Darlene of West Fargo, North Dakota, Delore of Townsend, Minnesota, Maida of Gastonia, North Dakota; and one brother, Marvin (Donna) of Singapore.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Mikkel; and a daughter Donna.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
