Daniel Holsworth, age 74, of Madison, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Memorial service will be 1:30 PM on Friday, January 20th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kirby Oaks officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison.
Daniel Willard Holsworth was born May 26, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Arlene (Rilea) Holsworth. He graduated from Redfield High School in 1966. A few years after high school, he moved to Bowdle, SD and worked at the family newspaper business. On September 11, 1971, he married Roseanna Schmierer in Java, SD. Over the next nine years, he managed the newspapers in Freeman, Hoven and Hill City. In 1980, he became the sports editor at the Madison Daily Leader and worked there until his retirement.
In his spare time, he could be seen around Madison at sporting events, having coffee at local establishments and as a school crossing guard. Daniel was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Cubs fan and would often discuss all sports with his granddaughter, Desi. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching ESPN and talking with anybody who crossed his path. He loved covering all of the men’s and women’s sports for the Bulldogs and Trojans.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 51 years, Roseanna of Madison; son-Chad (Susan) Holsworth of Bowdle, SD and their children, Desi (Jordan) Jacobs of Faulkton, SD and Robert Holsworth (friend, Lexi Stafford) of Tolstoy, SD; daughter-Jennifer (Nathan) Johnson and their children, Ryan and Abigail all of Wahoo, NE; sister-Sheila (Joel) Hoffman and niece-Lindsay (Chad) Drewitz both of Bowdle, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Arlene and brother, Michael Holsworth.
