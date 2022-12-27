Edward Miller

Edward Charles Miller (1934-2022) died peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Ed was born February 3, 1934, at Flandreau, SD to Robert and Olive Mae (Babcock) Miller. He grew up in Flandreau and entered the Army after high school graduation in 1952, for a two-year stint in Germany after which he pursued a career in education.

