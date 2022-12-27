Edward Miller

Edward Charles Miller (1934-2022) died peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Ed was born February 3, 1934, at Flandreau, SD to Robert and Olive Mae (Babcock) Miller. He grew up in Flandreau and entered the Army after high school graduation in 1952, for a two-year stint in Germany after which he pursued a career in education.
He and his first wife Diane Eide (1936-2007) settled in Montevideo, MN where they raised their family, taught school, and ran the A&W Drive-In. Ed had a lifelong love of education, travel, and loved spending time in nature. He was an avid pilot and loved flying his Beechcraft Bonanza. He was a positive role model for many and was filled with optimism and joy.
After Diane’s passing in 2007, Ed was blessed to find Carol and spent the last 14 years of his life with a new companion by his side. They went on many adventures together and made their home in Sioux Falls, SD near Carol’s family, who welcomed Ed as one of their own. Ed embraced life and lived with no regrets. He will be missed, and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Ed is survived by his second wife Carol (Croisant); his daughters, Mona (Mark) Freiburger and Judy (Tom) Asker; four grandchildren, Jenny (Aaron) Cosgrove, Eddie (Stephanie) Steele, Daniel Freiburger, and Kelly (Micah) Riggs; Carol’s children, Allan Von Behren, Karen (Gary) Scherff, and Lynda (Brad) Stanford; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Our deepest thanks go out to Sanford Hospice for facilitating Ed’s in home hospice care, allowing him to pass peacefully surrounded by those that loved him.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau.