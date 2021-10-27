Karson Lindblad, of St. Louis Park, formerly of Dawson, MN passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the age of 24.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson with Pastor Kendall Stelter officiating.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson with a prayer service starting at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Karson Dillon Lindblad was born December 10, 1996 in Dawson, MN to Kevin and Kimberly (Krugerud) Lindblad. He was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church and confirmed at the Covenant Church in rural Dawson. Karson attended and graduated from Dawson-Boyd High School in 2015 where he was very involved with school activities. He took part in FFA, school musicals, band, orchestra, choir, and solos and ensembles. Karson showed his athletic ability playing football, basketball, baseball, and competing in track and field. He excelled on the football field playing for the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks.
After high school, Karson attended and graduated from Dakota State University in Madison, SD where he played football. He graduated in 2019 with a double major in Math and Computer Science. He went on to work in the Twin Cities, most recently for Data Recognition Corporation as a Software Quality Assurance Analyst. Karson was proud and looked forward to his future with DRC to start his Computer Science Career.
In his spare time, Karson enjoyed playing video games, playing cards with his buddies, playing a good round of Zoomy-Zoomy at Nest Lake, visiting as long as he could with those he met, and spending time with family and friends. Although Karson was quiet and reserved, he left a mark in the room with his witty jokes and charming personality with his infamous side smirk.
He is survived by his parents Kevin and Kimberly Lindblad; siblings, Kassi (Scott) Albertson, Kruiz, Kendra, and Kolten Lindblad; grandparents, Stan and Karen Krugerud and Pat Lindblad; nieces and nephew, Kensley, Kaelynn, and Kashton Albertson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Lindblad, uncle, Tim Krugerud, and baby cousin, Jake Perkins.
Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson, MN.
