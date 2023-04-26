Joanne Schulz
Joanne Joyce Goldammer Schulz, age 91, of Canova, died peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Madison Regional Health System, following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Canova. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard, with a prayer service beginning at 7.
Joanne Joyce Goldammer was born October 27, 1931, to Lena and Leo Goldammer in rural Hutchinson County.
Joanne was united in marriage to Daryl “Pete” Schulz on December 13, 1949. They farmed their entire life in rural Canova. After Daryl’s death, Joanne moved to Canova and then the last 3.5 years lived with her daughter in Sioux Falls.
Joanne’s greatest joys were her four children, their spouses, her eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Joanne’s quick wit and humor, her consistent positive outlook, her loyalty to family and friends, and her faith in the world to come carried her through even the difficult times. She loved going to baseball games, playing dominoes and card games, fishing in Akaska and singing. Her one regret as she aged was not being able to sing “like she used to.” She was a natural alto and always sang harmony even at age 91.
Joanne is survived by her children, Marilyn (Rick) Braskamp of Ramona, Renee Schulz of Sioux Falls, Rollin (Marsha) Schulz of Canova, and Michael (Lynne) Schulz-Howard; her 8 grandchildren, Kelly Braskamp Olson, Mike Braskamp, Jeremy Schulz, Jenna Schulz Roth, Eric Schulz, Chelsea Schulz Reisch, Jennifer Carmichael Bolden, and Kristen Schulz Rentschler. In addition, she was a treasured great-grandmother to 18 great-grandchildren.
Joanne has four surviving siblings, Karlene Koepsell, Duane Goldammer, Lee Goldammer and Maxine Karstens.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband “Pete”; her parents Leo and Lena Goldammer; her sisters Florence Sturdevant and Shirley Zens; and her brother Delbert Goldammer.
Arrangements are with the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.
