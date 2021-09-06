Dale Stewart

Dale Stewart

Dale Stewart, 92, of Scotland, died on Sept. 2 at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.

Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 10, at the Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery there.

He was born on June 3, 1929, in Ravinia, S.D., to Ralph and Lillian (Caldwell) Stewart. He married Ruth Goeken in November 1951; she died on March 6, 2013.

Survivors include five children, Linda Custis, Lonna Hanson, Larry Stewart, Lee Stewart and Lyle Stewart; and nine grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.