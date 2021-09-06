Dale Stewart Sep 6, 2021 Sep 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale StewartDale Stewart, 92, of Scotland, died on Sept. 2 at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 10, at the Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery there.He was born on June 3, 1929, in Ravinia, S.D., to Ralph and Lillian (Caldwell) Stewart. He married Ruth Goeken in November 1951; she died on March 6, 2013.Survivors include five children, Linda Custis, Lonna Hanson, Larry Stewart, Lee Stewart and Lyle Stewart; and nine grandchildren. To plant a tree in memory of Dale Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Dale Stewart Chuck Pulford Joy Reed Sarrah Liedtke Karen Larson Zimmermann Landing moves forward despite opposition Teacher of the year loves third grade Lowell DeVries Ruth Spencer Flight school serves international clientele Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar