Priscilla Bown
Priscilla “Pris” Bown, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the church with visitation one hour prior.
Priscilla Caroline Pirwitz was born to Edward and Majel (Hines) Pirwitz on March 27, 1938 in Madison, SD. She attended elementary and high school in Madison, graduating in 1956. Pris continued her education at South Dakota State, graduating in 1960. While in college she was active in the Pride marching band, the Pasquettes women’s choir, and was on the gymnastics team.
Pris married Jerry Bown at the United Methodist Church in Madison on June 12, 1960. She took her first teaching job in Greeley, Colorado, while Jerry finished his college degree. After Jerry obtained his teaching degree they moved to Pierre, SD where they both worked at Riggs High School. In 1965 they moved to northwestern Hyde County to help his parents with the family farm. This is where Pris, a city girl, learned all about being a farmer/rancher’s wife. Pris kept busy raising four children, substitute teaching, giving piano lessons and teaching music in several country schools in the area.
In 1983 the family moved into Gettysburg as the three girls were all now in high school. She worked for the Potter County Extension office and eventually for the ASCS. She continued to give piano lessons to area kids.
Pris was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and played the piano and organ for the United Methodist Church in Madison, Agar, and Gettysburg for over 50 years. She was active in Eastern Star, and many various church boards as well as the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved sharing her love of music as she played and sang in community groups, for church choir and accompanying many band students at music contest. She wrangled her kids and grandchildren into singing and performing for church and talent contests. Pris enjoyed attending her kids and grandkids events, but truly LOVED to hear them create music.
She enjoyed golfing (and was very good), bridge, dominos, and many other card games and board games. She enjoyed the competition and didn’t often take it easy on anyone!
Blessed to have shared her life are her children and grandchildren: Cheri (Kevin) Geditz and family Carla (Dale) Judkins, Jamie (Chad) Barringer, Cole Geditz, Megan (Cody) Schlechter; Cindy (Mark) Schmidt and family Josh (Lacy) Schmidt, Jerrid Schmidt, Jordan (Katie) Schmidt; Tina (John) Beck and family Kylie Beck, Shayla Beck, Macy (Avery) Del Grosso; Rob Bown and family Morgan (Sean) MacPhail and Haley Bown; 12 great-grandchildren: Lilly, Lewis and Livea Judkins, Preston Martin, Alyssa and Emma Brick, Piper Barringer, Lettie Schlechter, Natalie, Lauren, and Landon Schmidt, and Harper Schmidt; sister, Barbra Brown; brother-in-law, Jeff Bown; sisters-in-law: Janet Cronin, DiAnn (Jim) Diermier, JoAnn Bown, Robbie (Dick) Schneider, Vicki Larson and Kate Schreeve and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; infant children: Joseph and Rebecca; parents: Ed and Majel; parents-in-law: Bob and Dorothy; sister-in-law Donna Robbennolt; and brothers-in-law: Andy Brown, Dan Cronin, and Gene Robbennolt.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the SD Parkinson Foundation, 1000 N West Ave, Suite 220, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Pris’ arrangements. www.familyfuneralhome.net