Michelle Hyland, 47, of Madison, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Randy Hedge officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the church with a time of sharing memories at 5 p.m. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 400 N. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042, or Plankinton United Methodist Church, PO Box 7, Plankinton, SD 57368.
Michelle Ann Weich was born in Mitchell, S.D., on May 29, 1974, to Jim and Shirlee (Mitchell) Weich.
She attended Plankinton School where was active in track, chorus, band and FHA. She graduated in 1992. Michelle was baptized and confirmed in the Plankinton United Methodist Church where she grew in her faith, was a Sunday School teacher and shared her gift of music by playing the piano.
Michelle married Jeff Hyland February 9, 2005, in Madison, SD. The great joys of Michelle’s life were born Mandee Michelle and Preston James.
Michelle was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Madison. Prior to her illness she was actively serving the church as a pianist, she helped with Sunday School, music and the Children’s Christmas program. She was a fantastic baker; she loved sharing this gift with those around her and baked for many events they held at church. Her love and gift of baking will live on, as they continue to use her recipes at their events.
Michelle worked at Arctic Cat in Madison for 9 years. For her time at Arctic Cat, she was awarded gifts and awards for her exceptional service. She then dedicated her time to be a wonderful mother by raising her kids and helping run the family business, Hyland Machining. Michelle was also known for her fabulous baking skills including cakes, cookies and other desserts. She enjoyed decorating for and celebrating the holidays. She also enjoyed planting and taking care of her beautiful flowers around the house.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Jeff Hyland, of Madison, SD; their two children, Mandee Hyland of Sioux Falls, SD and Preston Hyland of Madison, SD; parents, Jim and Shirlee Weich of Plankinton SD; sister, Tami Weich (Gary Earl) of Plankinton, SD; two brothers, Travis (Lindsey) Weich and their children Mariah, Maddox and Mataya of Plankinton, SD and Jeremy (Serena) Weich and their children Owen, Olivia and Oakley of Rapid City, SD. She is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, William “Bill” and Dorothy Mitchell and Don and Mary Ellen Weich.
Michelle was always a generous, giving and loving person. Holding true to the way she lived, her final worldly gift was the ability to donate her liver so that another may keep living. She will be deeply missed.