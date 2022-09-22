James Lane Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James LaneJames C. Lane, age 57, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Sioux Falls.Per his request, no services will be held.Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. To plant a tree in memory of James Lane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Plane incident here Monday New features make farm equipment safer than in past Homecoming royalty crowned at DSU County continues to work on repairs from May derecho Tire Motive and Jack's Service Roundup: Chester drops homecoming matchup against Alcester-Hudson Kern named DSU parade marshal Zimmermann Drive: Homeowners maintain but do not own Name Released In Kingsbury County Fatal Crash First Interstate Bank celebrates fifth year of annual Volunteer Day Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists