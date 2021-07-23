Warren Jay "Jay" Stults, 69, of Madison, died on July 10, 2021, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
A celebration of life will be held on Sat., July 24, at the Sportsmans Club on Lake Mitchell, starting at 9 a.m. until the evening. All family, friends and caregivers are invited.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1951, at Kearney, Neb., and lived in Madison off and on since the 1970s.
Survivors include a son Jayson, a stepson, three sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Chapel Hill Funeral Home of Sioux Falls is assisting the family.