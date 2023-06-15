Samantha Martin Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Samantha Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Samantha MartinSamantha M. (Howe) Martin, 38, of Madison, died unexpectedly on June 13, 2023.Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wed., June 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Madison. Burial will follow in Salem Lutheran Cemetery at Center at 1:30 p.m.Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.www.kinzleyfh.com. To plant a tree in memory of Samantha Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rapid City cowboy wins Northern Bull Riding Tour Homan selected for Leadership South Dakota Wold aiming for more success as a junior Two sentenced to prison for high-speed chase with law enforcement New owners host open house for renovated Sportman's Outpost It's always softball season for Amanda Vacanti DSU professor aims to break math stigma in debut children’s book Madison School District decreases budget by $1.8 million Feasibility study under way for new childcare center Ethan Nehl excited to start next chapter at DSU Follow us Facebook Twitter