Frank Feldmann

Frank Lynn Feldmann of Spencer, S.D., was born Feb. 13, 1970, to Terry Dean Feldmann and Carol Jean (Hartmann) Feldmann in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was baptized in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Wentworth, S.D., and confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison, S.D. They lived on a farm near Chester, S.D., where he attended the Chester Area School. He married Carrie Leigh Farris on Jan. 11, 1993, in Jacksonville, Fla. Currently he was an owner-operator for K&J Trucking in Sioux Falls, S.D. Frank died from a massive heart attack in his home in Spencer, S.D., Saturday morning, September 17, 2022.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Carrie; their son, Jonathon Carl Andrew Feldmann of Salem, S.D.; their daughter, Justyne Leigh Noelle (Feldmann) Shoenrock and her husband Mitch Shoenrock of Kimball, S.D.; and their grandson, Colton Allen Jon Shoenrock of Kimball, S.D., who was born August 26, 2022; Frank’s parents, Terry and Carol Feldmann of Chester, S.D.; his brother, Steven Andrew Feldmann and his wife Missy (Lavallee) Feldmann of Julesburg, Colo.; his nephew, Martin Dean Feldmann of Julesburg, Colo.; and many aunts, uncle and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Fritz and Marguerite (Dilly) Feldmann of Sheldon, Mo.; his grandparents, Hans and Margaret (Meisel) Hartmann of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his aunt, Judy Diann Feldmann of Liberal, Mo.; his uncle, Frank Lynn Feldmann of Liberal, Mo.; and his uncle, Carl “Butch” Hans Hartmann of Colton, SD.