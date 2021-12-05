Marlys Schultz
Marlys Schultz, age 91, of Madison, died December 4, 2021, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, December 10th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Bob Hansen officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland (no family present). Visitation will continue Friday one hour prior to the service at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison
Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com and the funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Later a link will be added to the funeral home website for future viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Bethel Lutheran Home Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042; Trinity Lutheran Church Foundatio; or donor choice of charities.
Marlys Rozella Bargmann was born on November 11, 1930, in Madison SD, the daughter of Rudolph P. and Anna (Storevik) Bargmann. She was a graduate of Madison Central High School and attended General Beadle college. She married Raymond Milo Schultz on September 24, 1950. She worked at the Cozy Inn diner as a young girl. She always recalled VE day when the troops in Sioux Falls were given a day furlough. It was one big celebration as WWII was ending. She also was employed as a secretary and stenographer to States Attorney L. F. Ericsson. She also worked and supported the family business, starting with the Schultz Seed Company and in 1963 she and Ray purchased Domestic Seed and Supply Inc. and developed the Mustang Seed Brand.
Marlys was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Madison Golf and Country Club. She liked to stay active in many community projects including the Ray Schultz “Field of Dreams,” Madison Regional Hospital Project, and the Madison Golf Course addition. She loved taking painting classes from John Green. Our family will cherish the paintings she created. She also crocheted, played the piano, loved to read, and do crossword puzzles.
Marlys loved golfing, bowling, and playing cards with family and friends. She is member of Madison’s bowling hall of fame. She was always filled with joy when dogs were around. Her family was very important to her.
She is survived by her five children, Greg (Karen) Schultz of Sioux Falls, SD, Tim Schultz of Madison, SD, Cindy (Steve) Becker of Humboldt, SD, Karen (Jay) Anderson of Fillmore, IN and Terry (Lori) Schultz of Madison, SD; ten grandchildren include Maren (Nick) Scheiner of Edina, MN, Peter (Rachel) Schultz of Sioux Falls, SD, Kristen Schultz (Fiancé Steve Owen) of Minneapolis, MN, Christina (Gary) Knips of Kenneth, MN, Rob Becker of Sioux Falls, SD, Leigh (Dan Schramm) Anderson of Whitestown, IN, Katlyn (John) Van Dam of Indianapolis, IN and Madison Anderson of Fillmore, IN, and Makena and Mallorie Schultz both of Madison, SD; 5 great-grandsons, Milo and Owen Scheiner of Edina, MN, Everett and Jack Schultz of Sioux Falls and Hayden Knips of Kenneth, MN; and multiple nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sheryl Bargmann of Madison, SD and brother-in-law Dennis Schultz of Henderson, NV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; parents; brothers, Vernon, Rudy and George Bargmann; and a sister, Alyce McAreavy.
As Marlys would always say, ‘God Bless You!’