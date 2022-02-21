Roy W. Johnson, 88, of Madison passed away at his home on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Friday, February 25 at the United Church of Christ in Winfred. Burial will precede the funeral at 10 am at the Winfred Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday with a 7 pm prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Roy Johnson was born in Spencer, SD on May 5, 1933 to Clyde and Grace (Townsend) Johnson. He grew up and attended country school in the Farmer, SD area before the family moved to the Winfred area. Roy honorably served his country in the US Army from 1953-1955 and on June 15, 1957 he married Virginia Olson. They remained in the Winfred area where Roy farmed.
Roy was a member of the United Church of Christ in Winfred and the VFW in Madison. He enjoyed Prairie Village and participating in car shows in Madison, Arlington, and Howard. He loved driving his old vintage car in the DSU parades and farming, but really enjoyed moving to town and enjoying the simple life and mowing his yard. Most of all he loved his family.
Roy is survived by his wife, Virginia of Madison; children, JoLynn (Les) Bulick of Madison, Jacquelyn (Craig) Williams of Madison, David (Laura) Johnson of Madison and Dale (Cathy) Johnson of Winfred; grandchildren, Travis and Ali Bulick, Austin and Andy Williams, Brooke (Justin) Brunsvig, Colin (Sylvia) Johnson and Heather (Matt) Gearhart; great-grandchildren, Sidney Olson, Caitelyn, Genevieve and Emery Gearhart and Whitten Brunsvig; great-great-granddaughter, Emersyn Larson; and brother, Don (Fran) Johnson of Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Irene (Lawrence) Eich, sister-in-law, Luella Johnson and grandson, Andy Arends.