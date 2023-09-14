Obit Photo.jpg

Magdalen “Matt” Siemonsma, age 100, of Chester, died on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church at Huntimer, rural Colton, South Dakota. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, at the church, with a Rosary to follow.

Magdalen Louise Siemonsma was born on September 30, 1922, at Orient, South Dakota, to Joseph and Anna (Wiesler) Gaspar. She grew up in the Orient area until her family moved to a farm near Colton, South Dakota, when she was a sophomore in high school. She graduated from Chester High School in 1940, and then attended the Eastern Normal College in Madison, where she earned a teaching degree. She taught school for four years until her marriage to Harold “Howie” Siemonsma on October 24, 1945.

