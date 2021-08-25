Larry Leeds, sports editor of the Daily Leader since 2011, is cutting back his minutes.
He’ll continue to be a “stringer,” a term used for someone who writes or takes photos for a publication part-time, on a game-by-game basis. A new sports editor will start soon at the Daily Leader. But we want to take a few moments to reflect on the impact Larry has on the sporting life in Lake County.
His work is seasonal, starting with coach interviews before a season starts to prepare a season preview. It continues with the regular season, in which he can be seen on the lowest bleacher level taking photos and notes, then peaks with playoffs and possible championships.
But there are more seasons than we first consider: baseball, football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, powerlifting, tennis, soccer, golf and track & field. There are both girls and boys seasons and games for all ages, from the Interlakes Senior Games to the Hershey youth track meet.
Larry always keeps fairness in mind, writing articles that accurately tell the story of the game without pandering, but not being harsh. He is always conscious of getting as many different athletes’ pictures in the newspaper, and not just the star quarterback or the top golfer. His craft is what we sometimes call “refrigerator journalism,” the art of creating stories and photos that are cut out and taped to refrigerators of proud parents and grandparents. His printed name is on more refrigerators in Madison than Frigidaire.
He manages a strong network of coaches, statisticians and parents who can send in a stat sheet or photo from a game he couldn’t attend because he was at a different game.
But here’s where Larry rises to the top: His knowledge of sports history in South Dakota, especially at the high school level, is unmatched. He’ll watch an athlete and think about that student’s parent, uncle or aunt competing in the same sport. He’ll talk with coaches who he interviewed as players. He’ll remember state tournament performances of teams he saw but wasn’t even covering. He even knows the rising stars — “There’s this 8th-grade girl at Hitchcock-Tulare who’s going to be a great volleyball player someday soon.”
We’re grateful for the last decade of sports coverage by Larry Leeds, and we’re certain the community is appreciative, too.