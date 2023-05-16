Madison City Commissioners passed another Tax Increment Financing deal this week. Three expansion projects in the Lakeview Industrial Park will generate additional property taxes which will be used to assist the construction of a new day care facility for our city.
That’s all interesting enough, but there is another element to the project that deserves comment.
The three expansion projects are 1) a new building that will house FoxPromo, Madison Physical Therapy and perhaps another business, 2) a substantial expansion of Global Polymer, a leading employer in Madison, and 3) development of Contractor’s Condos. The term “contractor condo” needs explanation. Unlike most condominiums, it has nothing to do with housing or living arrangements.
Imagine for a moment a wide building with 10 large overhead doors on one side. Each overhead door opens up to a space intended for one business, and walls separate each space from the one next to it. A business, often a building contractor, would own or rent one of these condos and keep important materials in them.
Of course, many local businesses own or lease a shop for just this purpose. A heating and cooling contractor might keep furnaces, air conditioners, wires, ductwork or vehicles in the shop.
That works fine for a contractor that is based in Madison and does almost all its work in Madison. But there is a notable shortage of subcontractors today, and some projects can’t fit into the schedule of local contractors. This has caused some projects to look farther for such contractors to complete the jobs. But there is a substantial cost for a contractor from another city to bring equipment and materials to Madison, especially if they are hauled back and forth to another city each day. And if a particular part or material is forgotten back in the other city, someone needs to drive to get the forgotten part, wasting time and money.
A facility in Madison to keep those items secure overnight or over a weekend, closer to the worksite, would save money. Depending on the amount of business the contractor does in Madison, the space could be owned or leased. We’ve seen these facilities in other eastern South Dakota cities. They fill up quickly, and local construction projects are completed.
Private investors will build the contractor’s condos, so no taxpayer money or Lake Area Improvement Corporation money will be used. We think it’s an idea worth trying.