The annual MadMan Mini Triathlon was held at Lake Herman Saturday, and it demonstrates that even specialized events help the tourism industry here in Madison.
Dozens of athletes from around South Dakota raced early Saturday, so we can assume at least a few stayed at local hotels Friday night, ate in local restaurants and took in some sights such as nearby Prairie Village. We can also assume as people looked around, they made plans to visit Madison and other parts of Lake county sometime soon.
The Madison Community Center sponsored and organized the triathlon, which is an early summer fixture on the South Dakota triathlon. The local triathlon offers three different distances: the official "sprint" distance, the traditional Madison distance and a shorter "average Joe" distance, usually run by those who are still working their way into condition after winter, or those who just want to try a new sport.
Some of the athletes come back year after year. There is a great camaraderie among triathletes, and there is a lot more encouragement on the course than competition. Pre-race and post-race routines are typically built around new and old friendships. Plenty of volunteers from Madison make the annual race a smooth-running affair.
We'd consider this a specialized tourism event, and there are many others like it. Drawing visitors to Madison doesn't have to be a big event like Steam Threshing Days at Prairie Village. In fact, a bunch of smaller events tends to bring people here who haven't been here before, stimulating possible future visits. Smaller groups can be easily accomodated at local hotels and restaurants.
We thank the crew from the Community Center who put this event together, and we look forward to other specialized events throughout this year.