Full-season data won’t be available until later this year, but the summer tourism season appears strong in Madison and Lake County.
We may not always realize it, but tourism has long been an economic force in our area. At times, it’s hard to define. Most of us consider tourism as visitation: people from out of town coming here, staying here, purchasing goods and services. Hotel occupancy can be a measurement of success, as can restaurant sales, although the vast majority of restaurant purchases are made by local residents. Retail sales are also a barometer.
Tourism in 2020 was down sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As case numbers dropped throughout the nation, and in South Dakota and Lake County as well, most observers expected tourism to rebound. But we think expectations have been exceeded locally.
The state of South Dakota has reported excellent numbers for 2021, on pace to exceed the previous record set in 2019. Airport arrivals are down 24% (apparently many people are still worried about contracting COVID-19 on flights), but tourism spending overall is up 9%.
Local tourism certainly includes lake visitors, such as campers, seasonal cabin owners and people who visit for the day to fish, picnic or enjoy the water in other ways. We’ve also noticed a jump in youth or high school athletic camps, as well as academic camps at Dakota State University. Achievement Days at the 4-H grounds are being held this week.
Even so, one of our biggest events is still to come. The Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree, held annually since 1961 except for last year, will be back again, and crowds could reach 20,000 persons over several days.
We appreciate the positive impact that tourism has on our area, and we’re glad to see it coming back strong after last year’s decline. Let’s welcome and thank the visitors we see.