Change can be slow in agriculture. Family farms and farming practices are often multi-generational, with previous generations still looking over the shoulders of younger farmers.
But change is coming in the treatment of soil. The reason is erosion, and changed practices will happen in order for farms to survive.
This conclusion comes from an eye-popping new report from a leading geologist who reports that soil erosion in the Midwest is occurring at a far faster pace than previously estimated. Soil samples were taken for the study in many parts of the Midwest, including farms just east of here in southern Minnesota.
Occasionally, farm practices change more rapidly. After the Dust Bowl 1930s, the United States Department of Agriculture set new standards to prevent erosion, and farmers mostly complied. Erosion slowed but didn’t stop. By 1982, the USDA estimated roughly 40% of U.S. cropland was eroding at destructive rates, and it has hardly changed since then.
Today, researchers and scientists know so much more about how to prevent or reduce erosion, primarily from wind and water. Ann Cates, a University of Minnesota soil scientist, said farmers who change their practices are referencing erosion as the reason why. New practices are often new variations of reducing tillage, planting cover crops and rotating different crops to boost soil health and reduce erosion.
For those interested, there is a soil health conference in Sioux Falls later this month, sponsored by the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.
We’ve seen some of these new practices in action in Lake County, and those farmers seem certain that erosion is reduced. If it’s true, we’re hoping others take advantage of new techniques to protect their soil over the long term.