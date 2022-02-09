We wrote in December about a massive housing infrastructure initiative proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem and the need for details in passing and executing the plan.
As of this week, some of the details are coming into focus, while there is plenty of work yet to be done. We expect the Legislature will only be involved in a portion of that.
The initiative proposes $600 million to be spent, combining funds from the federal government, state government, South Dakota cities and housing developers. The federal government has already appropriated $50 million to use on sewer infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The plan would use $150 million of state money in a year, $200 million from municipalities and $200 million from developers.
The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee passed two bills on Tuesday involving the proposal, including the appropriation. District 8 Sen. Casey Crabtree has been substantially involved in moving this bill along. The bills go to the Senate floor, and if passed, to the House of Representatives.
The bills start to give some clarity to how the funds will be spent and the types of projects that qualify. The scope is broad, but we like the detailing in one of the bills: single family and multi-family affordable new housing projects, substantial or moderate rehabilitation of rental or home ownership housing, housing preservation, grants to make homes houses more accessible to individuals with disabilities, and homelessness prevention activities.
The legislation also establishes guidelines for original selling prices and monthly rental rates so that affordability remains a top priority. That was an issue we had in December concerning who would benefit from the money, and we’re glad to see it remains a top focus.
There are more details to hash out, but that’s probably not for the Legislature to do, which is primarily to establish parameters, set priorities and be as clear as possible as to goals. The South Dakota Housing Authority and other state agencies and municipalities can do their work and fine-tune procedures.
As the bills stand, we encourage passage by the Senate and House and for the governor to sign.