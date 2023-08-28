Madison’s City Commission has started down the path of reconstructing one of the city’s most important and visible streets.
KLJ Engineering will be engaged to begin the initial phases for a full reconstruction of N. Egan Ave., from N. 2nd St. to N. 9th St. The street is among Madison’s oldest and most prominent. The first few blocks north of the railroad depot are businesses, with churches, residences and Dakota State University north of that. The proposed reconstruction is for the portion north of the business district.
There is no question the street needs attention. Annually, potholes appear, drainage is poor after rains, and curbs and gutters have disappeared after many years of asphalt overlays.
Egan Ave. was originally designed as a wide avenue, anecdotally known as wide enough to turn around a team of horses. The span across Egan from business building to business building is almost exactly 100 feet, and the roadway continues at that width as it goes into the residential district. Originally, it was a dirt road, and horses and early cars traveled north and south some distance apart. When the road was formalized, a wide, lighted boulevard was built with curbs separating the boulevard from the driving lanes (see photo below). The space was used for walking, playing or even picnics. Some of the city’s earliest homes were built along N. Egan Ave., and Madison Normal School (the precursor of DSU) was a spacious campus on the north end with only a few buildings.
When DSU’s enrollment surged to over 1,300 students during the 1960s, parking became a serious problem. DSU cut down dozens of trees on all four sides of the campus to install diagonal parking, and the city replaced the wide boulevard with a narrow one. The original intent was that cars could park both on the sides of the roadway (diagonally) and next to the boulevard (in parallel), with cars traveling in between. But the boulevard parking never really caught on.
The portion of the boulevard converted to roadway was merely added on, which meant an expansion crack almost always ran north and south where they connected. No matter how many years of asphalt overlays and chip sealing, the cracks would reappear, causing potholes. Meanwhile, the overlays often went all the way to the curb, over the gutter, and in some places became even with the grassy strip between the sidewalk and the street.
Commissioners and city staff have determined that more overlays or chip sealing will not work for the long term, so a full reconstruction is being studied, with many choices of design available.
Our next editorial will discuss possibilities for the engineers to consider, and we urge citizens to put in their own ideas into the hopper before plans are finalized.