The delivery of reliable electricity with a greater purpose in mind: the development of communities, increased quality of life and excellent service.
Heartland Energy, formerly Heartland Consumers Power District, is Madison’s wholesale power provider. We strive to be a partner of choice to our customers, with our dedication to service and reliable energy solutions taking the forefront of operations every day.
If you live in the city of Madison, you are served by a community-owned, customer-focused, locally-controlled public power electric utility.
Each year, during the first week of October, we celebrate Public Power Week and recognize the many benefits that come with living in a public power community.
Community owned: Living in a public power community means you have local ownership and returns go right back into the community.
Local control: Decisions are made right at home in Madison with the best interest of customers in mind.
Customer focused: Public power serves its member-owners, not stockholders.
Heartland Energy would like to recognize the hard-working and dedicated employees in Madison ensuring you have reliable electricity day in and day out.
We tip our hats to those who keep your community running and thank them for their tireless efforts to keep the lights on, no matter the circumstances. That’s power with purpose.