Pandemic stress, labor shortages and increasing prices are all local concerns as we enter the new year. They deserve our attention, as well as that of elected leaders at the state and local levels.
There are some solutions in sight (such as increased vaccination rates), but some answers will be elusive. Even so, we think there is something we can do locally that could mitigate or reduce the impact of the major concerns: Caring for our neighbors.
The pandemic has caused us to see our friends, neighbors and relatives less often. Public gatherings are smaller, and some people have their shopping delivered to them instead of going to a store. Even when we do gather, we stand farther apart, a subtlety that amplifies our distance.
As a community, we need connections. Our personal relationships with others in Madison and Lake County help make this a great place to live. During challenging times, we need to make those connections in one way or another.
A neighbor may be stressed at work and we don’t even know it because we don’t sit down together any more. A retired neighbor might be lonely because their church activities have been scaled back. We may not see young adults as much because they don’t participate in local clubs or get-togethers because they can’t find child care.
We need to re-connect with our community. We need to stop by a neighbor’s house with hot coffee and a treat. We need to telephone a friend we haven’t see much lately. We need to shovel a sidewalk next door while we’re doing our own, then enjoy a few minutes warming up with the neighbor afterward. We can volunteer to go to the grocery store. We could volunteer to watch our siblings’ kids so their parents can go out to dinner.
There are an infinite number of ways to connect and care for others in Madison and Lake County. We just need to focus on figuring out what they are, then do them.