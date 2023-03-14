Our last editorial described how Madison’s economic development history changed in the 1990s and 2000s to include value-added agriculture, railroad infrastructure and the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to boost housing and retail. But there was a problem on the horizon: Job growth was strong but population wasn’t changing much. Unemployment fell to low levels.
Development leaders had been talking about the factors that were restraining population growth for years. An effort in the 1990s called MAP 2000 (Madison Area Plan for the year 2000) had put two items on the top of its list, both intended to attract people to Madison: a community fitness center and more affordable housing.
After years of work, the Madison Community Center (a partnership between the City of Madison and Dakota State University) was constructed and has met every possible positive expectation.
The growth in housing objective was met more slowly. While housing developments were being constructed in the northwest and northeast parts of town, they were “one house at a time” projects, which wouldn’t support notable population growth. And the flood of 1993 reduced housing stock in Madison, as a flood buyout program removed many houses from the center of the city.
Multi-family housing (apartments, townhouses and condominiums) eventually began to prosper, led by a substantial apartment complex near the south city limits. The building of a new hospital for Madison Regional Health nearby spurred other housing development.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a few layoffs occurred, but within months, employers were again trying to hire without much success. Some baby boomers had decided to retire early, and young parents were having trouble finding daycare for children, which often kept one parent at home instead of both parents working.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation again adapted, shifting its primary focus to greatly expanded capacity for daycare. That’s the top priority for the LAIC today, but it’s a complex and challenging objective. There are issues of a facility, staffing, licensing, cost to parents, possible subsidies and much more.
The land has been obtained for a new facility (the City of Madison agreed to swap a city park near the Madison Aquatic Center for land northwest of there) and discussions are continuing with architects, current daycare providers, local employers, daycare organizations, local schools and others. We have confidence that the objective will be met, but we realize it needs full community support to happen.
So what’s next? We can’t predict the future, but we believe local economic development efforts will continue to change to whatever challenges we face ahead. As a community, we’ll keep doing what’s necessary to brighten our future.