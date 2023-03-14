Our last editorial described how Madison’s economic development history changed in the 1990s and 2000s to include value-added agriculture, railroad infrastructure and the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to boost housing and retail. But there was a problem on the horizon: Job growth was strong but population wasn’t changing much. Unemployment fell to low levels.

Development leaders had been talking about the factors that were restraining population growth for years. An effort in the 1990s called MAP 2000 (Madison Area Plan for the year 2000) had put two items on the top of its list, both intended to attract people to Madison: a community fitness center and more affordable housing.