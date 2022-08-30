The Madison Police Department has installed license plate reading cameras around the city (see Tuesday’s Daily Leader) in an effort to catch more lawbreakers, and perhaps discourage others from breaking the law.
Phase I of the program has 25 cameras in place for 90 days, with 10 cameras being retained permanently afterward.
Similar cameras have been used in many cities for traffic violations, like running red lights, but we understand the widespread application in Madison for other purposes is the first in South Dakota.
The cameras are designed to identify vehicles, which could assist in various ways, including stolen vehicles, kidnapping cases, gas skips and robberies. The camera captures an image of the license plate, which can then be compared to various databases.
There is a reasonable concern among some people about surveillance, about being watched and tracked all the time, and feeling as though “Big Brother” is lurking.
Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer is assuring the public that the cameras are strictly for vehicle identification and not surveillance. The data will be owned solely by the Madison Police Department and not sold to others. Data collected is deleted automatically after 30 days.
We’re curious about how to measure the success of the camera program. Can we determine how many crimes are solved with the system that wouldn’t have been solved otherwise? What about fuzzy images of license plates? Will there be other privacy concerns that we haven’t thought about yet?
We’re eager for a full reporting on its perceived effectiveness by the police department after the system has been given a chance to work, perhaps in the next six months or so. Then we can determine if it’s worth continuing the program permanently.