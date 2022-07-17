The Daily Leader will continue to report on the shooting in Madison last Thursday, allegedly involving men from Sioux Falls with previous criminal records. But what sticks out today is the bail bond system that we believe is structured incorrectly.
According to police reports, a pursuit began in Minnehaha County and moved through Miner County into Madison. The suspects shot at authorities at least a dozen times, abandoned the car on S.W. 1st Street and took off on foot. Law enforcement took James Lanpher and Bonner Juel into custody, and they are currently held in the Lake County jail.
Less than four years ago, Lanpher drove a stolen car into a garage outside a Hartford apartment building when a deputy pulled up behind him. Lanpher rammed his car back and forth. He made numerous threats that he wouldn’t be taken alive and would shoot it out with the cops. He was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but he was released two years later. Juel also has a long criminal history involving numerous drug charges.
After Thursday’s incident in Madison, bond was set for each of the two men at $50,000 cash.
That seems absolutely ludicrous to us. Given all that we know about the accused, given previous convictions and the alleged incident last week, why on earth would an opportunity be given to go free? We don’t know much about the drug economy, but it wouldn’t surprise us that the arrested men would have allies in the trade who would come up with $50,000. Assault or attempted murder of law enforcement is supposed to be among the worst crimes in our statutes, but Lanpher could go free with enough money? We would consider a release a huge public safety risk.
We understand the bail laws in South Dakota can serve a reasonable purpose, but it still seems strange that an accused violent criminal would be in custody or not based on money rather than his danger to the public. We believe it’s an unfair system out of balance with crimes. So if two persons are accused of the same crime, a rich person could be released while a poor person couldn’t?
A person’s stay in jail should be determined by criminal records, the seriousness of the accused crime and public safety, not whether they have or can get a lot of money.